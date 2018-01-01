41″ Metroboard Slim Electric Longboard – STEALTH EDITION

Carving without pushing has never been so much fun! Even inexperienced skaters, will learn to ride this dream board in no time!

We are proud to offer the Metroboard Slim Electric Longboard Stealth Edition , with an all black deck and battery box . The Metroboard Slim has been completely redesigned from the ground up for a truly unique carving and transportation solution that takes the Metroboard Electric Skateboard to a whole new level of fun, styling, and portability.

Adjustable Power Levels (9 Acceleration / 4 Braking, from Beginner to Advanced), so that rider can fine tune according to their personal riding comfort and skill level.

Order Notes

Shipping

In most cases, we ship within 1-2 weeks, but each Metroboard Electric Skateboard is built to order. In our busier seasons, please allow 3-4 weeks to build and ship. If you have a more urgent need, please contact us and we will do our best to expedite your order. US Ground Shipping costs of $45-$55 will be automatically added to your order, depending on the model.

Part and accessory orders usually ship within 1 week.

7-DAY MONEY BACK GUARANTEE & RETURN POLICY

We are so certain you are going to love the Metroboard Electric Skateboard much more than any other motorized skateboard out there, that we offer a 7-Day Money Back Guarantee! If for any reason you are not satisfied, just return the Metroboard Electric Skateboard within 7 days of receiving it and we will refund 100% of your purchase price (less shipping costs)! Please contact us for an RMA before shipping your board back! The only condition is that you ride your Metroboard Electric Skateboard on clean smooth surfaces and return it in resalable condition. Shipping costs (both ways) are not refundable. Kef Tech has complete discretion as to whether it will accept a return and how much of a refund will be allowed. Kef Tech may reduce the refunded amount due to wear and tear and/or damage to the product.

Warranty

We offer a 6 month warranty, and even beyond that we offer fair prices on any repair or spare part needs.

Customer Reviews

Our 10 year excellent track record proves both the Metroboard's initial high performance as well as its long term durability. We offer top-notch customer support as well to keep you up and running whether you are a brand new customer or a long term one! Check out our 5-Star Metroboard Electric Skateboard Reviews!

College Student Discount

College Students can get $50 off the pricing above. Please contact us for more info.

International Shipping

We ship Worldwide! Please contact us for a price quote.

Spare Electric Skateboard Parts

We stock a variety of spare Electric Skateboard Parts including wheels, timing belts, chargers, remotes, and every other part of the electric skateboard! We honestly don't sell a lot of spare parts due to the super high quality of our components which are designed to last a long time (typically 2-3 years)! Nonetheless, we'll have them ready for you to make sure your Metroboard Electric Skateboard is always up and running!